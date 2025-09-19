Saba Economics Masterplan

Public Entity Saba (PES) is pleased to announce the commencement of the Saba Economics Master Plan. The project is fully funded by The Ministry of Interior and Kingdom Relations (BZK) and The Ministry of Economic Affairs (EZK).

The Economics Master Plan will cover both the short and medium term, including four phases. The first phase will use existing data to create a situation analysis, while the second stage will focus on gathering new data through various methods such as interviews with stakeholders, group sessions and a townhall meeting. The next stage will cover development of the report which includes forming, testing and refining of potential strategies. The final phase will focus on the implementation of the selected strategies.

The main aim of the report is to develop strategies for Saba to become more self-sufficient and improve the standard of living for the local community. These strategies will guide future economic policy.

Economic Bureau Amsterdam (EBA) has been appointed as the contractor, due to their specialization in economic research, understanding of the Saban economy and of the wider Caribbean region, as well as their hands-on approach, which takes into account local stakeholder engagement.

PES looks forward to working with the local stakeholders and EBA in this venture.

PES.