CBS to conduct living conditions survey in Caribbean Netherlands

Interviewers from the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) will be approaching randomly-selected residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba to take part in the “Omnibus Survey”, a large-scale survey on living conditions in the Caribbean Netherlands. This will be conducted until December.
“Through this survey, CBS collects information on topics such as health, housing and safety. These data are essential in order to obtain an accurate picture of the well-being of the population of the islands,”
CBS said in a press release on Thursday. “Reliable figures on daily life in the Caribbean Netherlands are of great importance to policy-makers, researchers, businesses and the residents themselves.”
A total of 2,029 residents in Bonaire, 674 in St. Eustatius and 578 in Saba will be approached. CBS stresses that the cooperation of the selected participants is “crucial in order to obtain a complete and representative picture”.
CBS said the confidentiality of collected data is guaranteed by law, and that it takes strict measures to protect participants’ privacy. Interviewers will carry an official CBS identification card.
Persons who need more information or who have questions can contact CBS by sending an e-mail to caribischnederland@cbs. nl. Persons can call tel. 599717-8676 from Mondays to Fridays between 8:00am and 5:00pm.
More information about the Omnibus Survey can be also found at www.cbs.nl/ omnibus.
