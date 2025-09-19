CBS to conduct living conditions survey in Caribbean Netherlands

Interviewers from the Dutch Central Bureau of Statistics (CBS) will be approaching randomly-selected residents of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba to take part in the “Om­nibus Survey”, a large-scale survey on living conditions in the Caribbean Netherlands. This will be conducted until December.

“Through this survey, CBS collects information on topics such as health, housing and safety. These data are essential in order to obtain an accurate pic­ture of the well-being of the population of the islands,”

CBS said in a press release on Thursday. “Reliable fig­ures on daily life in the Ca­ribbean Netherlands are of great importance to policy-makers, researchers, busi­nesses and the residents themselves.”

A total of 2,029 residents in Bonaire, 674 in St. Eu­statius and 578 in Saba will be approached. CBS stress­es that the cooperation of the selected participants is “crucial in order to obtain a complete and representa­tive picture”.

CBS said the confiden­tiality of collected data is guaranteed by law, and that it takes strict measures to protect participants’ pri­vacy. Interviewers will carry an official CBS identifica­tion card.

Persons who need more information or who have questions can contact CBS by sending an e-mail to caribischnederland@cbs. nl. Persons can call tel. 599­717-8676 from Mondays to Fridays between 8:00am and 5:00pm.

More information about the Omnibus Survey can be also found at www.cbs.nl/ omnibus.

The Daily Herald.