Reforestation project transfers saplings to the hydroponics farm

Since the start of the new year, the Public Entity’s reforestation team has been busy relocating saplings from the nursery at the Agriculture Station to a second site at the hydroponics farm in Rendezvous.

Over 500 saplings have been moved using the project vehicle, creating space at the original nursery to grow additional trees. By late 2024, the first nursery had reached its maximum capacity, necessitating expansion. Around the same time, the hydroponics farm completed the construction of new greenhouses, providing a timely solution for the project’s needs.

The transported saplings are now housed in the first of these greenhouses, which offers ample space and serves as a temporary second nursery. Here, the trees will continue to grow until they are ready for out-planting. Once this batch has been relocated to reforestation sites, the greenhouse will return to its original purpose: growing vegetable crops for local food production.

PES