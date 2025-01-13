Police report of Monday, January 6th until Monday, January 13th 2025

Driving under the influence arrest

On Friday, the 10th of January, around 6 PM a 35-year-old woman with the initials A.C.G. was arrested on the Upper Road on Saba for driving under the influence of alcohol. The suspect crashed a service vehicle into a parked pickup on the said street. Following the ‘botsen is blazen’ policy, a breath test was administered to the driver. The officers repeatedly explained to the suspect how to blow on the device, but she always failed to do so correctly. She was arrested and taken to the police station for a breath test. As a result of this, the suspect’s driver’s license was confiscated.

Scheduled traffic check

On Wednesday, the 8th of January, a scheduled traffic check was held on the Samuel A. Charles Street in Saba. In the process, 6 vehicles were stopped for a check. During the check, several children on a school bus were addressed by the officers for their behavior on the bus. All of the drivers’ documents were in order. One driver received a warning for driving without a seat belt.

KPCN