PUBLIC NOTICE

The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a Public Island Council meeting on Thursday May 22nd, 2025, at 2:00 pm at the Government Administration Building.

You may also view the public meeting on the Saba Government YouTube page.

1. Opening and announcements

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the minutes

4. Oral Question time (article 36)

5. Incoming correspondence and announcements

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list from February 11th – May 2nd, 2025

5.2 Executive Council decision list

5.3 Written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

5.4 Answers to written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

6. Island Council Proposal 2025.1 Government Program Execution Agenda 2025-2027

7. Island Council Proposal 2025.2 Memorandum of Understanding between the Island Councils of Saba and Sint Eustatius and the Parliament of Sint Maarten

8. Motion

9. Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council,

J.G.A. Johnson M. Ed.