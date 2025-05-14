Public Central Committee Meeting, May 20

Public Notice

The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a public Central Committee meeting on Tuesday May 20th, 2025 at 2:00 pm.

1. Opening

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the minutes

4. Citizens’ right to speak on agenda points

November 26th – February 10th, 2025 5. Oral Question round: concerning announced questions from Island Council incoming correspondence list (Article 18)

5.1 Decision list Executive Council meeting

-November 26th, 2024, 3.0.7 Provision of food baskets

-December 18th, 2024, 3.1.3. Tourism trade shows Q1, 2025

-January 28th, 2025, 3.0.4 BC Free Allowance Poverty Policy Budget 2025

-February 4th, 2025. 3.1.6. 2025 Energy Subsidy

6. Island Council Proposal 2025.1 Government Program Execution Agenda 2025-2027

7.Closing

Looking forward to your attendance.

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar , A. M. Levenstone

The Chairlady of the Central Committee, E.O.F. Peterson

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to make use of the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting you have to inform the Island Registrar at least 48 hour before the meeting in order for the Registrar to explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.