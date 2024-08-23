The Island Governor of the Public Entity Saba now wants to inform the general public that there will be a Public Island Council meeting on Thursday, August 29th, 2024 at 2:00 pm at the Government Administration Building.

You may also view the live stream of the public meeting on the Saba Government Facebook page.

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening and announcements

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the minutes from the public Island Council meeting on July 11th, 2024

4. Oral Question time (article 36)

5. Incoming correspondence and announcements

5.1 Island Council incoming and outgoing correspondence list from July 3rd – August 20th, 2024

5.2 Executive Council decision list

5.2 Written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

5.3 Answers to written questions to the Executive Council (article 35)

6.Island Council Proposal 2024.5: 2nd Quarter Implementation Report and 2nd Budget Amendment 2024

7.Motions

8.Closing

Sincerely,

The Chairman of the Island Council

J.G.A. Johnson M. Ed.