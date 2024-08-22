The Central Committee of the Public Entity Saba hereby cares to inform the general public that there will be a public Central Committee meeting on Tuesday, August 27th, 2024 at 2:00 pm

The agenda is as follows:

1. Opening

2. Approval of the agenda

3. Approval of the Minutes from the Public Central Committee meeting on July 11th, 2024

4. Citizens’ right to speak on agenda points

5. Island Council Proposal: 2024.5: 2nd Quarter Implementation Report and 2nd Budget Amendment 2024

6. Question round: concerning announced questions from the incoming correspondence list from May 27th, 2024 – July 2nd, 2024 (Article 18 Rule of Procedure Island Council Meeting)

-June 11th, 2024 EC decision list – participation in EU meeting

-June 11th, 2024 EC decision list – work trip to Bonaire for NMNM

-June 11th, 2024 EC decision list – VEI scope of activities 2024

7. Closing

We are looking forward to your attendance.

Sincerely,

The Island Registrar, A. M. Levenstone

The Chairlady of the Central Committee, E.O.F. Peterson

Note: The general public is allowed to examine the documents on the agenda for the abovementioned Central Committee meeting, at the Office of the Island Registrar which is located in the Government Administration Building.

If you have any questions, please free to contact the Island Registrar (Akilah M. Levenstone) at akilah.levenstone@sabagov.nl or call 416-3311ext 202.

If you want to use the opportunity to speak to the members of the Central Committee at this meeting, you have to inform the Island Registrar at least 48 hours before the meeting so the Registrar can explain the rules of the meeting and process your request. The general public is welcome to attend the meeting as an observer.