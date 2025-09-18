Public Entity Saba Addresses Winair Fare Structure Concerns

The Public Entity of Saba has engaged in discussions with Winair in response to community concerns regarding the introduction of new fare classes and recent ticket price increases for Saba flights. These discussions focused on the impact of fare changes on residents, visitors, and the island’s economic development.

Key Clarifications from Winair:

Fare Class Availability

Recent issues where some Saba flights displayed availability only in the premium “Prime” fare class have been identified and addressed. Winair confirmed this occurred when flights were fully booked, with waitlisting available only in the Prime (Y class) category. The airline has committed to adjusting inventory management rules to prevent this situation from recurring.

Pricing Structure

Winair has clarified that lower fare classes (T, B, V) and the former “S” class pricing remain unchanged. The only adjustment implemented is a USD $5.00 increase in baggage fees for both online and airport purchases.

Ticket Flexibility

The airline confirmed that flexibility rules remain consistent with the previous system:

Saver (formerly Websaver): No changes permitted

(formerly Websaver): No changes permitted Lite (formerly Basic): Changes allowed for USD $75

(formerly Basic): Changes allowed for USD $75 Value (formerly Full Flex): One free change; additional changes USD $40

Enhanced Communication

Winair has shared its commercial policy with travel agencies and will distribute a clarifying newsletter to subscribed customers by week’s end.

Ongoing Commitment and Challenges

Winair reaffirmed its commitment to serving Saba despite operational challenges. While high-demand flights may temporarily display only premium fare classes, lower-cost options remain available across the broader flight schedule.

The Public Entity acknowledges that as a private company, Winair maintains discretion over fare adjustments. Originally established to provide essential connectivity to Saba and St. Eustatius, the airline’s current operations reflect the necessity of maintaining financial sustainability in an increasingly challenging aviation environment.

Moving Forward

The Public Entity of Saba will continue dialogue with Winair to protect community interests, particularly regarding connectivity, tourism, and economic development. This matter has been escalated to the National Government, reinforcing Saba’s case for implementing a Public Service Obligation (PSO) to ensure sustainable air connectivity for the island.

The Public Entity remains committed to advocating for affordable, reliable air transportation that serves both residents and supports Saba’s economic vitality.

PES