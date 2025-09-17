Investigation into Fatal Shooting on Saba Remains Ongoing

Authorities on Saba continue their investigation into the fatal shooting that occurred on Friday, September 12.

Two suspects, arrested last Friday in connection with the incident, will remain in custody following a decision by the Public Prosecutor to extend their detention by eight days.

The extension was reviewed and approved by the examining magistrate, who deemed the request lawful. Both individuals remain in detention as the investigation proceeds.

The Caribbean Netherlands Police Force (KPCN), in collaboration with the Public Prosecutor’s Office, is actively working to gather all relevant facts surrounding the case. Officials are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or possesses photos, videos, or other pertinent information to come forward. Tips can be submitted via:

• Phone: +599-416-3737 (Saba Police Station)

• In person: Police station in The Bottom

• Email: politie@politiecn.com

Authorities emphasize the importance of relying solely on verified information from official sources, including KPCN, the BES Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Public Entity Saba. They caution that rumors and unverified messages circulating on social media or by word of mouth may be misleading and risk causing unnecessary fear or division within the community.

The investigation remains active, and further updates will be provided through official channels as new information becomes available.