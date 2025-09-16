Plans 2026: Good Governance and Sustainable Public Finances as a Basis for Future Prosperity

In cooperation with the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, the Dutch government continues to focus on good governance and the rule of law, sustainable public finances, and the economic resilience of the islands. From this perspective, the aim is to work towards a shared future, taking into account the specific circumstances of all six islands. Given their geographical location, the islands are vulnerable to geopolitical developments. In times of heightened international tensions, continuity and stability are therefore of great importance. The 2026 budget builds on measures already set in motion.

Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba

For Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, the central objective is to maintain and further strengthen broad prosperity, enabling continued social, physical, and economic development. An important instrument in this regard is the three Region Deals, which are being implemented in close cooperation with the island governments. The Dutch government is committed to ensuring sustainable public finances and sound governance. This includes the renewal of legislation governing financial and administrative relations. In future, the islands will also be granted the possibility of contracting loans, allowing them to adequately fulfil their responsibilities.

To better support the island governments, implementation capacity will be reinforced with an additional €4 million in 2026. The Good Governance Agenda for the Caribbean Netherlands will contribute to this effort by improving public services, strengthening institutions, and addressing integrity issues.

Substantial investments are also being made in infrastructure:

The subsidy for the Makana ferry will be extended to strengthen connectivity.

€10 million has been allocated to the port of Saba in 2026, in addition to the €30 million provided in 2025.

€16 million has been reserved for the improvement of Bonaire’s roads during the period 2025–2028.

In 2026, a comprehensive approach to the physical infrastructure of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba will be introduced, with specific development agendas drawn up for each island, taking into account both implementation capacity and demographic trends.

Aruba, Curaçao and Sint Maarten

In Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten, the focus is on strengthening good governance and the rule of law. These are essential conditions for a safe and stable society, sustainable public finances, and positive economic development.

In 2026, the Netherlands will make more than €68 million available to support these autonomous countries in achieving these objectives. With the assistance of the Temporary Working Organisation, the implementation of the Country Packages will continue, supported by €27.6 million in 2026.

To stimulate economic activity, the SME Credit Guarantee Arrangement will be opened to lenders in Aruba, Curaçao, and Sint Maarten in 2026 and 2027. This will provide them with the same access to credit facilities as lenders in the Netherlands and the Caribbean Netherlands.

The Netherlands will also continue to support the reconstruction of Sint Maarten following Hurricane Irma (2017), through both the World Bank trust fund and technical assistance.

All Six Islands

A total of €24 million until 2028 has been earmarked for a revolving fund to finance projects aimed at strengthening food security on all six islands.

In 2026, a new subsidy scheme for social initiatives and action agendas will be introduced throughout the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, as a follow-up to the Netherlands’ formal apologies for its slavery past. This programme will involve €23 million in 2026.

