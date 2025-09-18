Bizzy B 5K Celebrates 5-Year Anniversary on Saba

The 8th annual Bizzy B 5K will take place on Saturday, November 8, 2025, marking five years of the popular running event on Saba. Organizers are aiming to break their participation record of 210 runners and walkers for this milestone anniversary edition.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, November 8, 2025

Saturday, November 8, 2025 Distance Options: 800m (kids), 2.5km (1 lap), or 5km (2 laps)

800m (kids), 2.5km (1 lap), or 5km (2 laps) Registration: Available at webscorer.com/register?raceid=394944

Available at webscorer.com/register?raceid=394944 Bib Pick-up: Friday, November 7 (location TBA)

Special Anniversary Features:

Raffle prizes at the afterparty during the Rum & Lobster Fest on Saturday evening

Participants encouraged to wear festive running attire

Volunteer opportunities available (volunteers eligible for raffle)

Important Deadline: The ticket + shirt combo option is only available until October 4. After this date, shirts will no longer be offered.

The event welcomes participants of all fitness levels, with organizers emphasizing the community celebration aspect of this 5-year milestone. Those interested in volunteering can contact organizers directly via email.

Registration is now open, and organizers are calling on the Saba community to help make this the largest Bizzy B 5K to date.

