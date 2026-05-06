PUBLIC AUCTION of 2 parcels of land with buildings and all appurtenances belonging thereto

NOTARY OFFICE ST. EUSTATIUS & SABA

PUBLIC AUCTION ON SABA ON JULY 7, 2026

Ex article 3:268 Civil Code

On July 7, 2026, at 10am, at Notary Office Sint Eustatius & Saba, Coble Stone Road 3-A, The Bottom, Saba, Caribbean Netherlands, (NOTARY@STATIASABA.COM) Ms. M.D. Bouterse LL.M, civil law notary, shall, on instruction of the bank, proceed with the public sale of the following immovable properties:

a parcel of land on Saba, in the district of Windwardside, having an area 556m², cadaster code C/A 6/2000; and a parcel of land on Saba, in the district of Windwardside, having an area of 786m², cadaster code 9/1982;

with a building on it and all appurtenances belonging thereto.

Reserve price: USD 352,000.00 (three hundred and fifty-two thousand United States Dollars).

The properties cannot be purchased separately.

On YouTube you will find a video of the properties.

Private offers in writing can be made for purchasing the properties. You can acquire a bid form to that effect at our office. Such an offer can be made by emailing the form to notary@statiasaba.com, up to and including June 14th, 2026, at the latest at 16:00 hrs (4 pm). Any offer not accepted before June 21st, 2026, is automatically declined.

The auction will take place by raising bids (in Dutch: “bij opbod”) and by decreasing bids (in Dutch: “bij afmijning”) in one session. The seller is entitled to not accept any bid, at his sole discretion. The general conditions of auction are applicable.

All auction costs are for the account of the buyer.

The successful bidder must submit a bank guarantee, issued by a bank that is supervised by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten or the Nederlandse Bank and acceptable to the seller, to the amount of the highest bid augmented by the auction costs, or proof that he has the funds available in his bank account.

FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT US VIA EMAIL: NOTARY@STATIASABA.COM

Notary Office St. Eustatius and Saba, Coble Stone Road #3-A, The Bottom, Saba, Caribbean Netherlands, Phone: +1-721-528 8884 +599-319 1782 or +599-4162700.