The Tourist Bureau asks support for a survey

Your feedback is important to us!

The purpose of this survey is to gather insights into resident satisfaction, tourism impacts, and future development. Your responses will contribute to the development of recommendations to support sustainable tourism and improve the overall experience for residents on Saba.

All responses are anonymous and will be treated with confidentiality. The information collected will be used for academic purposes only and may be included in reports, presentations, or publications. However, no personal information will be used, and your responses cannot be linked to you.

I am currently studying International Tourism Management. As part of my internship at the Saba Tourist Bureau, I am conducting a research project on residents’ perceptions of tourism on Saba.

This survey invites residents to share their perceptions of tourism, its impacts, and how it can be improved. Participation is entirely voluntary, and you may choose not to take part or stop at any time.