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Mark your calendars: June 13th is a day to celebrate!

May 10, 2026 Leave a comment

Mark your calendars — June 13th is a day to celebrate!

We’re coming together to honor the incredible legacy of our Island Governor Jonathan Johnson as he wraps up his final term as Island Governor of Saba. It’s been a journey of dedication, service, and heart, and we want to give him the send-off he truly deserves!

Come join us for this special farewell event and be part of a moment we’ll all remember.

Stay tuned — more details and the full program are coming your way in the weeks ahead. You won’t want to miss this!

PES

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