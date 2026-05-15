The Dutch Caribbean Research Week (DCRW2026) from 17 to 24 June 2026,

The Dutch Caribbean Research Week (DCRW2026) proudly announces the keynote and plenary speakers.

From 17 to 24 June 2026, leading voices from research, policy, and society will come together for six thematic conference days across six Caribbean islands. With the full program now published on www.dcrw.nl, participants may explore an engaging week of keynote lectures, plenary sessions, panel discussions, and cultural intermezzi, all centered on issues that matter to the Dutch Caribbean.

Keynote speakers:

Across the six conference days, the following keynote speakers will deliver addresses thatframe each day’s theme and stimulate dialogue between researchers, policymakers, and societal partners: 

Drs. Stephanie Croes (Aruba)

Dr. Soraya Verstraeten (Curacao)

Drs. Elly Rojer (Bonaire)

Drs. Oliver Klokman (Saba)

Drs. Raymond Jesserun (Sint Maarten)

Island Governor Alida Francis (Sint Eustatius)

You can find the topics of keynote speakers in the conference program: www.dcrw.nl/speakers.

Register for DCRW2026

Participation in the Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2026 is free of charge, but registration is required for both live and online attendance. Register for DCRW2026 via www.dcrw.nl/registration.

Explore the full program.

The complete program for all six islands of DCRW2026—including sessions, timings, keynote speakers, and participation formats—is now available online.

View the full DCRW2026 program on www.dcrw.nl/programme.

About the Dutch Caribbean Research Week

The Dutch Caribbean Research Week 2026 (DCRW2026) is a free multi-day conference in Aruba, Curaçao, Bonaire, Saba, Sint Maarten, and Sint Eustatius, aimed at providing a platform to bring researchers from the Caribbean science community together. This event features lectures, panel discussions, cultural performances, and networking opportunities. On 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, and 24 of June 2026, the Dutch Research Council (NWO) organizes the fifth Dutch Caribbean Research Week (DCRW2026).

You are welcome to contact us at dcrw@nwo.nl if you have any questions. We look forward to seeing you at DCRW2026!

DCRW