Prosecutor demands 28 and 21 years in prison for murder of firefighter Sheldon Johnson

The Public Prosecution Service on Thursday demanded heavy prison sentences against the two suspects in the murder of firefighter Sheldon J. on Saba. Against Anthony N.W., a prison sentence of 28 years was demanded. Against co-suspect Rudolfo V.v.H., the prosecution demanded 21 years in prison.

The sentence demands were announced during the substantive hearing of the so-called Papaya case on Bonaire. J. was shot and killed on September 12, 2025, when he returned home to his residence on Saba.

“I will never see his smile again”

Prior to the closing argument, the part in which the Public Prosecutor presents his case, next of kin were given the opportunity to make use of their right to speak. Family members spoke visibly emotional about the loss of J.

A family member told the court that the family had not only lost a brother, but also a beloved son, father, and future role model for his children. “We only have memories left” was read out in tears.

J.’s partner also addressed the court. She described him as a positive and loving man who made her feel safe. According to her, her life has changed irreparably since his death. “I will never see his smile again” she stated. “The future we wanted to build together is also gone.”

Four shell casings found

According to the public prosecutor, this was a carefully premeditated murder. Camera footage allegedly shows that the area was surveilled prior to the shooting. J. was shot at around 8:45 PM after arriving home together with his partner. Four shell casings from a 9-millimeter firearm were found at the scene. N.W. is alleged to have pulled the trigger.

The Public Prosecution Service bases its case in part on camera footage, DNA traces, communications between the suspects, and statements made after their arrest. The prosecution also pointed to conversations between the suspects after they were transferred to Bonaire. According to the prosecution, N.W. and V.v.H. spoke about the investigation and whether the murder weapon had been found.

Suspect consulted ChatGPT

Notably, the prosecution also drew attention to search queries found on the suspects’ phones. Suspect N.W. allegedly used ChatGPT to search for information about the consequences of a criminal record for entry into Canada. The prosecution also found queries about what to do after a murder.

In addition to the murder, the suspects are also being prosecuted for shooting in the direction of J.’s partner, illegal possession of firearms, and drug offences. During a house search, over two kilograms of cocaine and a quantity of marijuana were found.

Defence requests acquittal

Defence attorney Bommel countered that the Public Prosecution Service has not proven who actually fired the weapon. According to her, the case file consists largely of circumstantial evidence. “The key question is who the shooter was. That is still not clear” the attorney argued.

According to the defence, both suspects were at home for virtually the entire day. Bommel called the prosecution’s claim that V.v.H. acted as a lookout an assumption for which no direct evidence exists.

The attorney also argued that the camera footage does not provide conclusive proof. The quality of the images would be insufficient to establish with certainty that the person filmed is actually one of the suspects.

Bommel requested acquittal for both the murder and the shooting in the direction of J.’s partner. She also raised questions about the prosecution’s evidence regarding the drugs and firearms charges.

Final statement

At the end of the hearing, both suspects were given the opportunity to make a final statement. Anthony N.W. maintained his innocence. “I have nothing to do with this. Please let me go back to my children and the people I love” he said.

Rudolfo V.v.H. also declared his innocence. “I am telling the truth about what I saw. We are innocent. I want my freedom back” the suspect stated.

The verdict is scheduled for June 25 at 1:30 PM. The hearing will also be accessible via video link on Saba and Sint Maarten.

The BES-Reporter.