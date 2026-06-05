Prosecutor demands 28 and 21 years in prison for ‘cold-blooded execution’ of Saban fireman (2)

The two men accused of killing Saban firefighter Sheldon Johnson should be sent to prison for terms of 28 and 21 years, a prosecutor told the Court of First Instance on Thursday, who described the night-time shooting as a “cold-blooded execution”.
The prosecution’s hefty demand came near the end of Thursday’s day-long trial against A.N.W. (26) and R.v.H. (37), who faced charges of murder, attempted manslaughter and possession of two kilogrammes of cocaine. Both men denied any involvement in these crimes, repeatedly telling the court they are innocent.
Johnson (32) was fatally shot outside his Hell’s Gate home around 8:45pm on September 12, 2025, after returning him from a drive with his girlfriend who was visiting from another island. She told police that she was walking ahead of him to the apartment when she heard a loud crack.
The girlfriend said she turned around and saw a gunman in a black hoodie walk over to Johnson. The perpetrator fired two more times at close-range while Johnson was laying wounded on the ground, she told police, after which he shot once in her direction and ran away.
An autopsy report read during Thursday’s trial revealed that Johnson was shot twice from behind, with both bullets perforating major organs. An ambulance rushed to the scene but Johnson was dead before he reached the hospital.
Johnson and the two suspects had fought on opposing sides of a public brawl in The Bottom in May 2025, and on the night of the shooting, Johnson’s relatives told police at the scene that they believed W. and H. had committed the murder. The suspects lived a couple hundred metres away and were arrested at home at 10:22pm. They have been in custody since. W. claimed that he had been home all night and did not even know about the shooting until police came knocking on his door. H. told the court that he was exercising by a bus stop on the nearby main road when he heard the shots and shortly afterwards saw a person dressed in black fleeing towards Windward-side. W’s girlfriend, who also lived with them, told police that both men had been home at the time of the shooting.
Forensics
The prosecutor rejected those accounts and demanded a prison sentence of 28 years for alleged gunman W., and a sentence of 21 years for H., who was accused of standing look-out and disposing of the murder weapon afterwards.
The officers who arrested W. and H. that night had noticed that their surveillance cameras appeared to have been hastily disconnected, the prosecutor told the court, adding that the memory card that W. handed to police did not contain any footage.
Investigators conducted six searches of the suspects’ home and the surrounding bushes in the weeks following the murder. From the bushes, they recovered a memory card wrapped in a towel, milk cans containing a total of two kilogrammes of cocaine, and a bag containing a black hoodie and t-shirt, dirty black sweat-pants and disposable black latex gloves. From the home, authorities recovered three walkie-talkies and a box of black latex gloves, the court heard.
Subsequent forensic testing uncovered W’s DNA on the hoodie’s inside collar and on the plastic wrapping of the cocaine packages. Gunshot residue – the fine particles of gunpowder discharged from a gun’s muzzle after it is fired was found on W’s and H.’s hands, as well as on the hoodie, sweatpants and latex gloves found in the bag. When asked by the judge, W confirmed that the hoodie was his but said he did not know how it could have ended up in a bag hidden in the bush. He denied owning the sweatpants and gloves.
As for the gunshot residue, W told the court he never handled a weapon before and thus had no idea how this material could be found on him. H. speculated that wind must have blown the gunshot residue on his hands while he was hiking and the hunters from the government’s goat-culling programme were active on the trials.
Police did find four empty shells at the scene but these did not have sufficient DNA for comparison, the prosecutor said. However, the markings on the shells were enough for the Dutch Forensic Institute NFI to conclude that the murder weapon was likely a 9mm Glock pistol, the court heard.
Footage
The memory card wrapped in the towel contained the missing surveillance footage from the night of the shooting.
According to the judge, the footage showed W sitting under a tent in their yard at 7:08pm. He stays there looking in the direction of the street until 7:29pm and goes inside.
H. comes onto the porch at 7:38pm and faces the street. A vehicle drives past at 7:49pm and he stands up as if “trying to observe the car,” the judge said. She lifted a still image taken from the video at 8:00pm and H. confirmed to the court that he is the person sitting on the porch.
W. emerges from the house at 8:13pm and returns to the tent. The judge showed a still image taken from the video at this time and W confirmed that he is the person by the tent.
W. joins H. on the balcony at 8:23pm and Johnson’s vehicle could be seen passing their house and leaving the area at 8:26pm. When this happens, W. immediately stands up, moves toward a vehicle parked in the driveway, grabs something from the back and walks out of view.
A hooded man dressed in black emerges in the camera’s view near the tent at 8:37pm. At the time, H. is still seated on the balcony. The hooded man jumps onto the balcony roof at 8:39pm and looks in the direction of Windward-side until 8:42pm, when he makes a gesture and runs back toward the tent.
Johnson’s vehicle passes again at 8:43pm, heading toward his apartment, and the hooded man follows the car on foot. At the same time, H. leaves the balcony, grabs something from their parked car and walks toward the road.
The footage captures gunshots at 8:45pm, and 12 seconds later the hooded man is seen running down the road, in the direction of Windwardside. He passes H. and disappears from view, while H. runs and disappears behind the bus stop.
At 8:53pm, the cameras capture W. in his yard, dressed in the same clothes as he had before. H. returns from the bus stop and heads inside their house at 8:55pm, having been out of view behind the bus stop’s wooden bench for almost nine minutes.
The first police car is seen rushing to the crime scene at 8:56pm. The cameras stop recording at 8:57pm. When asked about this, W speculated that his young son, who he said often plays with the cameras wiring, must have inadvertently unplugged the surveillance system at the time. He denied being the hooded man. As for H., he claimed that he had seen a “shadow” lurking around the cars and went to check but saw nothing. He said he did not see anything and decided to grab his workout equipment from inside the car and went to the bus stop to get some exercise. According to H., this is when the shooter ran towards him and he ran behind the bus stop out of fear.
One direction
The prosecutor did not believe the defendants’ stories, instead arguing that the evidence pointed to men carrying out a well-organised “assassination” and erasing “as much evidence as possible”.
According to the prosecutor, the hooded man that followed Johnson’s car had the same build and posture as W. and wore similar clothing to the gunshot residue-laden articles found in the bag recovered from the bushes. W’s DNA linked to the hoodie found in the bag and he had gunshot residue on his hands, showing that he had recently shot a firearm, the prosecutor argued.
H. acted as W’s accomplice by assisting in surveillance and getting rid of the gun behind the bus stop, the prosecutor argued. W. must have tossed the weapon to H. when he ran past, the prosecutor said, arguing that this was the only scenario that explains how gunshot residue could have ended up on H.’s hands when he was not at the crime scene.
Johnson’s killing was clearly premeditated, the prosecutor argued, pointing to the ChatGPT messages recovered from the suspects’ phones between June and August 2025.
The prosecutor read from several in the case, including when W. asked the AI chatbot about whether people living near a murder scene could be compelled to hand over their surveillance footage, or questioning the value and strength of alibis against other types of evidence. Many times, the prosecutor said, the suspect specifically asked the programme about how these things work in Saba. “These are all the more striking because the suspect’s girlfriend later provided an alibi and the video footage was initially not found,” the prosecutor said.
It emerged during the trial that police secretly recorded W. and H. during their transportation to jail in Bonaire, a practice allowed under Dutch law. In one instance, they suddenly started whispering and W. asked if they “found the gun”.
In another instance, they started discussing what they told police in their interrogations. According to the prosecutor, W. advised H. to say that he had been inside all night and got “aggravated” when H. said he had already told police that he was outside when he heard the gunshots.
“Only thing we have to do is stick to the same thing and we gone. You check?” the prosecutor quoted W. as saying.
W. and H. likely had not anticipated Johnson’s girlfriend being present that night, the prosecutor argued, noting that she was “not from Saba and only arrived that day.” He theorised that her presence startled W, prompting a “split-second decision” to fire at her in an attempt to “eliminate a witness.” According to the prosecutor, damage to a wall behind where the girlfriend had been standing supported the conclusion that W. had deliberately aimed in her direction. However, he asked the court to acquit H. of the attempted manslaughter charge, arguing that the girlfriend was “not part of the plan” and that there was “no evidence he would have acted in the same way.”
The prosecutor also requested H.’s acquittal on the cocaine possession charge, noting that only W’s DNA was found on the drug packages. In explaining the sentencing demands, the prosecutor asked the court to impose 28 years in prison on W. and 21 years on H.
He argued that the higher sentence for W. was justified because he considered him responsible for all charges before the court, whereas H. should only be convicted for being an accomplice to Johnson’s murder. The prosecutor also pointed to W’s prior conviction for gun possession in St. Maarten, for which he received an 18-month prison sentence in 2021. “There was no unknown man in the shadows,” the prosecutor said. “What we do have is an abundance of evidence that only points in one direction.”
The judge will render a verdict on June 25.
The Daily Herald