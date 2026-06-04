Motions to support BES governance expansion

Members of the Dutch House of Representatives (“Tweede Kamer”) believe that Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (so-called BES islands) must receive sufficient additional support for the planned expansion of the number of island council members and commissioners. State Secretary for Kingdom Relations Eric van der Burg responded positively to motions for such and also promised to enter into discussions with the islands regarding the position of National Representative.
Most parties consider the phased administrative expansion a good idea. “CDA believes it is important that the administration of the islands can do its job well. There is currently a large amount of work that does not fit with the low number of island council members and deputies,” said Member of Parliament (MP) Tijs van den Brink.
“Expansion offers more room for the representation of minorities and more implementation capacity,” added D66 MP Heera Dijk. However, expansion alone is not enough, parties felt. They emphasised the necessity of support.
GroenLinks-PvdA MP Mikal Tseggai mentioned financial assistance. “We are receiving signals from the islands that the estimated joint resources are insufficient if we also want to arrange support for the island- and executive councils.” She specifically mentioned the costs of housing for the two governance bodies.
Partly on behalf of Tseggai, CU MP Don Ceder submitted a motion regarding support. “We request the government to make concrete agreements with the islands’
In a second motion, he asked the state secretary to also seriously consider the remuneration for administrators on the islands. The Advisory Committee on the Legal Status of Political Office Holders will issue advice on this later this year.
Van der Burg responded positively to both motions and mentioned various forms of support. In addition to a financial contribution, these include, for example, a support programme for political office holders and attention to citizenship in education.
The organisations ProDemos and the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy are organising a project to get people enthusiastic about politics. Interest in this has been higher than expected.
There is also attention for housing. In principle, the island administrations themselves are financially responsible for renovations, just like municipalities in the European Netherlands.
Government is now stepping in because the extra space needed is a result of national legislation, the state secretary told VVD MP Renate den Hollander. He will consult with the islands shortly after the summer regarding financial aid and will then also assess whether the reserved 300,000 euros is sufficient for housing.
Lawmakers also mentioned the position of National Representative. It was agreed in 2024 that this position would be abolished and several MPs emphasised that the Netherlands must adhere to agreements.
Moreover, Ceder considers the abolition of the position a good signal to the local administration. “Shouldn’t you call upon the island council members and commissioners to take more responsibility and have a direct relationship with the responsible minister?”
Van der Burg stated that no final decision has been made yet, but that he has a slight preference for retaining the National Representative. The lack of an administrative layer like a province plays a role, as do the problems with waste management on Bonaire. “And the distance of 8,000 kilometres complicates a number of processes,” he said.
The state secretary added that he will discuss the subject with the island administrators shortly after the summer.
If the House of Representatives and Senate (“Eerste Kamer) agree, the number of island council members and commissioners would be expanded as early as the elections in March 2027.
Whether this will lead to improvements must be determined by an evaluation, a wish of both Bonaire and Saba. If the review is legally mandated, it will also apply to Statia.
The Daily Herald.