Princess Beatrix reopened Princess Juliana International Airport on St. Maarten

Princess Beatrix concluded her two-day visit to Sint Maarten by reopening Princess Juliana International Airport, named after her mother. Originally inaugurated in 1944 by Princess Juliana, who had fled the Netherlands during World War II, the airport has since become a vital hub for the region.

As she was known in 2006, Queen Beatrix previously unveiled the airport’s modernized terminal. On Thursday, she returned to mark its reopening after extensive renovations necessitated by the devastation of Hurricane Irma in 2017. The hurricane caused widespread destruction across Sint Maarten, including significant damage to the airport. During her visit, Princess Beatrix acknowledged the Dutch people’s deep sympathy for the hurricane’s victims.

At 86 years old, the princess toured the renovated airport with Nordic walking sticks. She visited various sections, including the baggage claim area, where chairs had been arranged for her to meet dignitaries and airport staff involved in the reconstruction. Media representatives and bodyguards surrounded her, and a small entourage followed closely.

The princess’s visit created a buzz in the baggage hall, especially among arriving tourists, including passengers from an American Airlines flight from Miami. Many paused to observe the activity, some from a distance and others up close. Colombian tourist Paula, for example, admitted she didn’t recognize the former queen but was struck by the attention surrounding her. “I don’t know who she is, but she seems very important. Is she really 86? And she was your queen? Amazingly, she’s here now,” she remarked.

Princess Juliana International Airport remains a key transit point for American tourists traveling to smaller Caribbean destinations like St. Eustatius and Saba, further underscoring its importance to the region.