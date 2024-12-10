Police report of Wednesday, the 4th of December until Monday, the 9th of December 2024

Arrest assault with a weapon

On Sunday, the 8th of December, around 3:35 AM, a 43-year-old woman with the initials J.S.R. was arrested on Peak Street on Saba for assault with a weapon, vandalism, and threat. The arrested suspect argued with a man during which both assaulted each other with a weapon. Upon police arrival, the two knives used in the assault were confiscated. Since the other party made an official report of the incident, the suspect was arrested and taken to the police station. Because the suspect was injured, she was taken by ambulance from the police station to the hospital for medical treatment. Investigation in the case is ongoing.

Arrests driving under the influence

On Sunday, the 8th of December, around 2:25 AM, a 46-year-old man with the initials S.O.R.D. was arrested on Fort Bay Road on Saba on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol. The arrest took place after a patrol gave the driver a sign to stop due to his suspicious driving behavior. The driver complied and stopped his vehicle. During the inspection, the driver was able to show a valid driver’s license but showed several signs of someone under the influence of alcohol. Officers decided to administer a breathalyzer test to the suspect. He was explained several times how to blow on the device but did not do so properly and did not cooperate. Only on the last attempt did he blow correctly. Nevertheless, the officers decided to take him to the police station for a breath analysis. The result of this confirmed that the suspect had been drinking alcohol, but not above the legally permitted amount of alcohol that a driver is allowed to consume.

On Friday, the 6th of December, around 10:10 PM, while a patrol was conducting an assist on Paris Hill Road in Saba, they saw a scooter approaching. The driver was not wearing a helmet and had a bottle of alcohol in his hands. The officers decided to stop the driver and check for valid documents. The driver complied with the sign to stop and had his documents in order. Since he was riding the scooter with a bottle of alcohol in his hand, a breathalyzer test was administered to him, which showed that he had consumed more than the permitted amount of alcohol. He was then arrested and taken to the police station for a breath analysis.

Scooter confiscated

On Friday, the 6th of December, around 9:50 PM, a patrol on JZ Ridge Road in Saba spotted a woman riding a scooter in front of them without a helmet. The woman was known to the officers as she had received multiple warnings and fines for riding without a helmet. A stop sign was given, after which she stopped. During the inspection, it was found that she also could not show valid insurance papers. The scooter was confiscated and taken to the police station.

Fight ends in stabbing

During the night hours on Friday, the 6th of December, a brawl took place near a catering establishment close to the Saba airport that ended in a stabbing. The victim was taken using a private car to the hospital for medical treatment. Two 29-year-old men with the initials J.J.M.M. and M.S.B.R. were arrested on Airport Road for assault with a weapon and aggravated assault.

An investigation proceeded and three more individuals were arrested on Monday, the 9th of December. These individuals are a 33-year-old man with the initials R.R.J.J., a 21-year-old man with the initials S.N.T.M. and a 47-year-old man with the initials M.D.R.P. for open assault, theft, threat, assault with a weapon and aggravated assault. Investigations in this case are ongoing.

Theft from store

On Wednesday, the 4th of December, a theft was reported from an eyewear store in Windwardside on Saba. Unknown persons took several pairs of glasses. The case is under investigation.

Scheduled traffic checks

Several traffic controls took place on Saba on Thursday, December 5th. These checks took place in both The Bottom and Windwardside and focused on proper and valid documents (driver’s license, proof of insurance, road tax), the light transmission of car windows, and drivers’ alcohol consumption.

About 30 vehicles were stopped and checked during the checks. One driver received a warning due to alcohol consumption, as he was just under the permitted limit. Several fines were also issued for violations such as not wearing a seat belt, driving without a valid license, driving without valid insurance and driving with a defective taillight.

The KPCN wants to remind everyone to have the necessary documents in order. They are also strongly advised to adhere to the rules of traffic regulations. In this way you also contribute to safe traffic on the island.

Are you not following the rules? Then you may receive a fine. The amount of a fine for the above violations varies between $30 and $225.

KPCN