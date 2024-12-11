“Burden or Benefit?” zooming in on the 70th anniversary of the Kingdom Charter (Statuut)

“Burden or Benefit?” is the title of a new compilation in which forty stakeholders from across the Kingdom share their perspectives on the significance of the Kingdom Charter (Statuut), which will mark its 70th anniversary on December 15.

Compilers René Zwart and Glenn Thodé chose a broader approach than focusing solely on constitutional law. They invited contributors from various backgrounds, including representatives of the next generation involved in Kingdom relations. This diversity results in a rich mosaic of viewpoints, ranging from legally rigorous to lighthearted, from opinionated to activist, and from sober to passionate.

The list of contributors includes former prime ministers Don Martina, Maria Liberia-Peters, Etienne Ys, Suzy Camelia-Römer, Henny Eman, and Mike Eman, alongside current and former parliamentarians. Other notable voices are Thom de Graaf, Vice President of the Council of State for the Kingdom; independence advocates James Finies (Bonaire) and Rhoda Arrindell (Sint Maarten); National Ombudsman Reinier van Zutphen; Surinamese author Cynthia Mc Leod; former minister Jan Pronk, who expressed regret that the Netherlands Antilles did not leave the Kingdom alongside Suriname; and PVV Member of Parliament Peter van Haasen.

The compilation offers no definitive answer to whether the Charter is a burden or a benefit. “If there is a common thread, it is the observation that the Charter both unites and divides,” the compilers note. “Despite 70 years of practice—or struggle, if you will—the ‘constitution of the Kingdom’ remains vibrant.”

The 232-page book opens with a poem by Walter Palm (Curaçao), whose work also inspired the cover design. The foreword is written by Pieter van Vollenhoven, former chairman of the Kingdom Relations Committee.

Emeritus professor of colonial and postcolonial history Gert Oostindie concludes the compilation with reflective insights. Although printed in limited quantities, the book is available as a free e-book or PDF download from www.dossierkoninkrijksrelaties.nl.