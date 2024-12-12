“BES Residents Deserve More Than Promises—They Deserve Action”

“Residents of the Caribbean Netherlands must have a meaningful say in decisions that directly impact their lives. What concrete steps is the State Secretary taking to ensure their voices are heard and reflected in policy?” asked Member of Parliament Faith Bruyning (NSC) during today’s debate in the Second Chamber on the social minimum in the BES islands.

Bruyning pressed State Secretary Szabo for a clear timeline for implementing the Thode Commission’s recommendations aimed at strengthening livelihood security in the region. “The people of the Caribbean Netherlands deserve more than words—they deserve action. Policies must translate into real improvements in their daily lives.”

The Speech of MP Faith Bruyning (NSC):

Today we are here to discuss a subject that is of great importance to the inhabitants of the Caribbean Netherlands: the social minimum. The reality is that many of them struggle with livelihood security on a daily basis. That is why we must enter into the debate today in sharpness and connection with each other.

Firstly, I would like to draw attention to the recommendations of the Thode Committee. This committee has clearly indicated that the current social minimum is not sufficient to meet the basic needs of the inhabitants. The first steps have been taken with increasing the social minimum. Two of the three increases have now been implemented. I ask the State Secretary: What concrete steps have been taken to measure the effects after the implementation of this recommendation and to adjust them if necessary? And does the current social minimum actually match the real cost of living on the islands?

In addition, it is important to consider the unique circumstances of the Caribbean Netherlands. The islands face a higher cost of living, limited employment opportunities, and an isolated location. How does the State Secretary intend to take these specific circumstances into account when implementing and safeguarding the recommendations of the Thode Committee?

It is important to be aware of the still high degree of poverty. It is very important that steps and measures in the right direction for this target group are not undone by measures for other target groups. I would like to underline the importance of advice on integrated work and that effectiveness can be lacking in the absence of accompanying policy. Anything that can reduce the costs shown in the sample budgets deserves the attention of this House. How does the State Secretary reflect on reducing costs? And how does the State Secretary deal with the advice on working integrally following the recommendations of the Thode Committee?

Let’s also talk about the evaluation processes. Regular evaluation of the social minimum is essential to ensure that the policy is up-to-date and effective. Can the State Secretary explain how often these evaluations take place and whether there are plans to intensify them in cooperation with local authorities and civil society organizations?

Yesterday, the Children’s Ombudsman presented the Children’s Rights Test. It was good to see several fellow MPs and ministers there. Is the State Secretary familiar with this Children’s Rights Test? And would the State Secretary be prepared to carry out the Children’s Rights Test on all measures still to be taken with regard to poverty reduction on the islands?

Another important aspect is the involvement of the local population in the decision-making process. Residents of the Caribbean Netherlands should have a voice in the issues that directly affect their lives. What is the State Secretary doing to ensure that their voices are heard and included in the policy process?

I would also like to know what initiatives the State Secretary is taking to tackle poverty in a broad sense. Increasing the social minimum is a step, but to create real change, we need to take a holistic approach. For example, are plans being developed to invest in education, health care and economic development on the islands?

Finally, I would like to ask the State Secretary to provide a clear timeline for the implementation of improvements in the social minimum. The inhabitants of the Caribbean Netherlands deserve not only words, but also deeds. They deserve a policy that actually improves their lives.

Mr President, let us make a difference today by not only asking these questions but also by ensuring that appropriate measures are taken. So that every inhabitant of the Caribbean Netherlands can live with security and dignity.

Dossier Koninkrijksrelaties