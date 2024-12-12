Dutch coalition focuses on lowering living costs in Caribbean Netherlands

The coali­tion parties PVV and VVD have emphasized the need for structural price reduc­tions in the Caribbean Netherlands as the primary solution to combat poverty, showing little support for subsidies as a measure.

This stance was evident during a recent debate on the cost of living in Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba, where GroenLinks-PvdA highlighted the upcoming income reductions set to take effect on January 1.

“Fighting poverty can be achieved either by in­creasing income or low­ering prices. We choose the latter,” said Party for Freedom PVV Member of Parliament (MP) Peter van Haasen. People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy VVD MP Aukje de Vries echoed this sentiment, stat­ing, “We believe reducing costs is more important than providing subsidies.”

Both pointed to measures already implemented to in­crease income levels.

Faith Bruyning, an MP for coalition partner New Social Contract, supported comprehensive efforts to reduce costs but questioned whether the current social minimum truly suffices for a decent standard of liv­ing. She argued that this needs to be measured and stressed that investments in education and healthcare are equally vital compo­nents of the poverty alleviation strategy.

Raoul White of opposition socialist party GroenLinks­PvdA raised concerns about the impact of expiring sub­sidies for energy and wa­ter on January 1. “Groen­Links-PvdA is ashamed of how the Netherlands has treated the islands,” he said, speaking on behalf of his party and SP. White crit­icized the government’s de­lay in announcing addition­al support measures, which are expected next spring. VVD’s De Vries shared his frustration, stating that this timeline is unacceptable.

The questions were di­rected at State Secretaries Zsolt Szabó of Kingdom Relations and Jurgen No­bel of Social Affairs, who were still responding to the issues raised during the de­bate.

The Daily Herald.