Scheduled traffic check SABA

On Tuesday, the 27th of May, several vehicles were stopped for a traffic check on Samuel A. Charles Street .

A number of fines were issued during the check:

5x for driving without a seat belt;

1x for driving without proof of insurance.

One driver was given the opportunity to remove his tinted film.

KPCN urges everyone to follow the rules of the traffic order. Doing so contributes to safe traffic on

the island.

