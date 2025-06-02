Dutch MPs question impact of higher minimum wage for BES

The Dutch House of Representatives is re­questing detailed information on the effects of raising the mini­mum wage for Bonaire, St. Eu­statius and Saba (BES islands), focusing not only on the impact for residents but also for local businesses.

Members of the Parliamentary Committee for Kingdom Rela­tions raised concerns following the publication of State Secretary Ferenc Zsolt Szabó’s 2024 annual report. “Is it true that entrepre­neurs are in shock and have been forced to eliminate jobs?” the Members of Parliament (MPs) asked.

In a written set of questions sub­mitted by members from several parties, the MPs asked: “What has been the impact of the increased minimum wage on employers and businesses in the BES islands? What kind of compensation was compensation offered to entrepreneurs to help offset the rise, and was it sufficiently targeted?”

The MPs are also con­cerned about the broader economic consequences, including the potential rise in consumer prices on the islands. They have asked for an overview of all fi­nancial contributions made by the Netherlands to Bo­naire, St. Eustatius, and Saba since 2010 and seek information about the out­comes of subsidies granted to the islands in 2024.

Infrastructure is another area of focus. Lawmakers want updates on ongoing efforts to improve roads and other essential infra­structure. In addition, they questioned the status of public transportation initia­tives on Bonaire.

“Is it correct that simple proposals are ready for im­mediate rollout, but that the Executive Council is instead working on a com­prehensive plan, causing unnecessary delays?” the MPs asked.

The questions underline the growing interest in en­suring that policies aimed at improving living con­ditions in the Caribbean Netherlands do not come at the expense of local eco­nomic stability.

The Daily Herald.