U.S. Visa Appointment Pause and Its Potential Impact on Saban Students

The Executive Council of Saba has taken note of the recent developments concerning U.S. visa policies that may impact Caribbean students studying in or planning to study in the United States.

Following instructions from the U.S. Secretary of State, embassies have reportedly been instructed to pause visa appointments for international students. This broad measure could impact Saban students enrolled in or seeking to pursue education in the United States.

While this is a federal immigration matter beyond our direct influence or control, we recognize the uncertainty and stress this may cause for students and their families.

We want to assure the Saban community that we are actively monitoring the situation and are taking the following steps:

Inventory and Coordination: In close coordination with the schools on Saba, we are identifying the number of our students who may be affected by this U.S. policy change.

Support and Contact Point: Concerned students and parents can reach out to the Community Development and Culture (CDC) Department for information, guidance, and support.

Continued Dialogue: We remain in contact with relevant regional partners and stakeholders to stay informed and to explore potential alternatives or mitigation strategies if the situation escalates.

We understand the emotional and logistical impact this may have, especially on students who have worked hard to pursue higher education abroad. At this time, we encourage families to stay informed, remain calm, and reach out to the CDC team with any concerns.

As more information becomes available, we will keep the community updated. The well-being and future of our students remain a top priority.

PES