Police report of Friday, the 30th of May until Monday, the 2nd of June 2025

Arrest

On Saturday, the 31st of May, around 3:40 AM, a 42-year-old man with the initials W.R.P. was arrested on Captain Matthew Levenstone Street on Saba for vandalism, violation of the BES Identification Act, and joyriding a scooter. The suspect had taken a scooter without permission and got into a collision with it. He then returned the scooter to the same spot where he had taken it.

Upon arrival of the police, the suspect was found with the key to the scooter and was immediately arrested.

Car accident

On Friday, May 30th, around 4:15 PM, the central control room received a report of a collision near Troy Hill Road on Saba. A vehicle was reportedly driven over the wall. On its way to the collision at Troy Hill Road, the fire department truck was obstructed by a vehicle parked on the road, preventing the truck from proceeding. It then managed to move the vehicle. The victim was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

The KPCN would like to alert all Saba residents to the importance of proper parking. This can have serious consequences: every second counts when emergency services are en route to an emergency. A blocked road can mean that help arrives too late. Always park your vehicle in a way that does not obstruct the passage of other vehicles. Make sure that wide vehicles such as fire trucks and ambulances can pass easily. By parking responsibly, you directly contribute to the safety of everyone.

KPCN