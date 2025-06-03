Cabinet Restart or New Elections? – Updated

Update: Schoof to Remain as Caretaker Prime Minister, Criticizes PVV’s Departure as “Irresponsible”

Prime Minister Schoof has firmly stated that he will continue serving as caretaker prime minister, emphasizing his commitment to addressing critical national and international challenges alongside ministers from the VVD, NSC, and BBB. Key issues on the agenda include escalating global security threats, the ongoing trade war with the United States, and pressing domestic concerns.

“I will continue undaunted,” Schoof declared, underscoring his determination to ensure stability during the transitional period. He also criticized the PVV’s withdrawal from the coalition, calling it “irresponsible and unnecessary,” and warned that such a move could undermine efforts to tackle these urgent problems.

Original post

The PVV’s withdrawal from the coalition has pushed the Schoof cabinet to the brink of collapse—but a restart with the remaining three parties (VVD, NSC, and BBB) remains a possibility, albeit slim. The largest opposition group, GroenLinks-PvdA, has already rejected the idea, making new elections increasingly likely.

Minority Cabinet: A Fragile Option

NSC leader Van Vroonhoven has floated the idea of continuing as a minority cabinet, though he acknowledges the challenges: “You’d lose the majority in the House of Representatives, so you’d need to negotiate constantly with other parties.” BBB leader Van der Plas also suggests that opposition support could keep the government afloat.

For NSC and BBB, a restart may be preferable—both parties are struggling in the polls, making new elections unattractive. The VVD, however, remains undecided. “All options are being explored,” says leader Yesilgöz. “We’ll take responsibility, but the form is still unclear.”

Opposition Reluctance: Elections Preferred

A cabinet restart would require opposition backing, but GroenLinks-PvdA’s Timmermans is adamant: “We want elections as soon as possible. There’s no other path to a stable government.” The SP, Denk, and JA21 agree—Eerdmans warns that without the PVV’s 37 seats, majorities would lean leftward, a prospect his party opposes.

Some smaller parties, like ChristenUnie and the SGP, are open to compromise. ChristenUnie’s Bikker sees no urgency for elections, while the SGP’s Stoffer emphasizes governing “for the Dutch people, especially on nitrogen and asylum.”

What’s Next?

If a restart fails—as seems probable—the Electoral Council will decide on new elections. A summer vote appears unlikely, making autumn the most plausible timeframe. Until then, the cabinet will remain in a caretaker role, though major decisions may stall.

The PVV’s immediate departure complicates matters: its ministers are resigning, leaving VVD, NSC, and BBB to redistribute their portfolios. Whether all PVV-affiliated officials follow Wilders’ lead, such as Economic Affairs Minister Beljaarts or Justice State Secretary Coenradie, remains uncertain.

Further clarity is expected later today.

NOS