State Secretary Zsolt Szabo resigns.

State Secretary Zsolt Szabo:

‘Unfortunately, my role as State Secretary for Digitalisation and Kingdom Relations has come to an end. I would have loved to have finished this job. But I am also proud that there is a foundation on which my successor can build. Within Kingdom Relations, I was committed to good governance, solid public finances, and self-reliance. My approach was always aimed at a better future for the inhabitants of the Caribbean part of our Kingdom.

This has led to tangible results. For instance, we are helping entrepreneurs on the islands with a food security fund. In addition, all residents of Bonaire, Statia, and Saba will get a citizen service number.

I applied myself with great conviction to my task as State Secretary. Thank you to everyone willing to take steps together towards one digital government and a stronger Kingdom.’

Zsolt Szabo