Police report of Friday, the 24th of January until Friday, the 31st of January 2025

Scheduled traffic check On Monday, the 27th of January, between 3 PM and 4 PM, a scheduled traffic check was held on the Samuel A. Charles Street on Saba. A total of 10 vehicles were checked during which 5 fines were issued.

The fines were as follows:

3x for driving without wearing a seat belt;

1x for driving without a valid driver’s license;

1x for driving without a helmet.

The KPCN will continue to conduct checks at various locations on the island and warn everyone

participating in traffic to have the necessary documents in order. The police will continue to conduct

such checks to ensure the safety of all road users. In addition, people are urged to obey the traffic

rules so that together we contribute to safe traffic on the island.

KPCN