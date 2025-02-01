PES’s Reforestation Project Plants Its First Tree Saplings

The Public Entity Saba’s (PES) marked a milestone for the reforestation project by planting its first tree saplings at the inaugural reforestation site near S Corner along Fort Bay Road.

Commissioner Bruce Zagers, who holds the portfolio for this project, had the honor of planting the first sapling. He was also the initial proponent of Saba’s reforestation initiative, which is part of the Nature & Environment Policy Plan (NEPP). The NEPP promotes the sustainable management of natural resources on Saba, Bonaire, and St. Eustatius, ensuring responsible environmental stewardship.

The first tree planted was a tamarind—a species native to tropical Africa but naturalized on Saba since its introduction to the Caribbean in the early 1600s. The tamarind was chosen for its historical significance to S Corner, where a large tamarind tree once stood. This tree, captured in a historic photograph shared by local historian and former politician Will Johnson, no longer exists. Planting a new tamarind sapling in its place symbolizes a restoration of the area’s natural heritage.

The sapling was tagged with the number 0001, representing the first of 5,000 trees to be planted through the project. Each tree will be geolocated and recorded in a digital database for monitoring and research purposes. In total, 22 saplings were planted at the site, including species such as mango, genip, West Indian mahogany, and small-leaf fig. To maintain road safety, the saplings were strategically planted higher along the roadside, ensuring clear visibility for drivers. Additional saplings will be planted as space permits.

The S Corner site was selected due to its susceptibility to erosion, which contributes to land degradation and negatively affects Saba’s coral reef ecosystems. The primary goal of the reforestation project is to mitigate land-based pressures like soil erosion and runoff, thereby enhancing both terrestrial and marine biodiversity.

Heavy rainfall often causes water to rush down the hills surrounding The Bottom, accumulating in the streets before channeling into the main ghaut leading to Fort Bay Harbor. This runoff erodes embankments along Fort Bay Road, displacing rocks and topsoil, which eventually wash into the harbor. The newly planted saplings serve as a nature-based solution to this problem. As they mature, their expanding root systems will stabilize the soil, reduce erosion, and help preserve the surrounding environment.

