De Nederlandsche Bank Delegation Visits Saba to Advance Dialogue on Slavery Legacy

On Thursday, January 30, 2025, a delegation from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) visited Saba to continue the ongoing dialogue on the historical legacy of the transatlantic slave trade, its modern implications, and collaborative initiatives aimed at fostering awareness and historical justice.

The delegation included Cindy van Oorschot, Executive Board Member responsible for Internal Business and Resolution; Cees Ullersma, Head of International Cooperation; and Maja Maric, Program Manager for Projects on Slavery’s Legacy. They met with Island Governor Jonathan Johnson, Island Council members Elsa Peterson, Vito Charles, and Saskia Matthew, as well as Island Registrar Akilah Levenstone. Representatives from the Community Development and Culture Department were also present, including Department Head Rosa Johnson, Policy Advisor Shaigan Marten, Culture Coach Sharmina Jones, and Sharifa Balfour, Director of the Saba Archaeological Center Foundation.

This visit follows the recent award of €500,000 to the Saba Archaeological Center Foundation/Saba Heritage Center to support projects that raise awareness about the history of slavery. These projects include:

Adopt-A-Box Program: Featuring four educational boxes highlighting various topics related to slavery.

Temporary Exhibition: To be showcased at the Saba Heritage Center in Windwardside.

Speaker Series: Hosting six expert speakers addressing both historical and contemporary issues related to slavery.

Mobile Museums: Development of traveling exhibits to reach wider audiences.

Historic Signage: Installing informational signs at sites and trails linked to slavery.

Monument Development: Design and installation of a monument commemorating slavery's legacy.

Design and installation of a monument commemorating slavery’s legacy. Expanded Heritage Center: Planning for a larger facility in collaboration with local stakeholders to enhance cultural preservation.

During their visit, the delegation participated in a series of discussions with local stakeholders, including representatives from the Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, Major Osmar Simmons Museum, Queen Wilhelmina Library, Saba Heritage Center, Harry L. Johnson Museum, Saba Lace Room, and St. Paul’s Conversion Church. These meetings explored the role of education in raising awareness about the transatlantic slave trade, the development of community-based projects, and ways to strengthen ties between the Netherlands and Saba’s communities with historical connections to slavery.

The visit represents a significant step toward deepening international cooperation in the pursuit of historical justice. By fostering knowledge-sharing, cultural exchange, and strategic support, these discussions aim to create sustainable programs that honor the memory of those affected by slavery while empowering local communities to preserve and share their narratives.

The DNB delegation’s visit underscores the Bank’s commitment to recognizing and addressing the historical legacies of slavery through meaningful collaboration and support for initiatives that promote reflection, education, and cultural resilience.

