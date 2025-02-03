Queen Wilhelmina Library in Saba hosted its annual spell­ing bee on January 9 and 10, which ended with the first-ever three-way tie for the top spot. The three winners were Amor van Oosteren (front row, right), Dekora Nicholson (front row, left) and Rayshandra Soleana (front row, centre). A total of 24 Sacred Heart School (SHS) pupils participated in the contest. “I was very happy with the outcome this year. All the students did an impeccable job, which was reflected in their results. We hope to have a regional spelling bee in the future, where our students can compete against their peers from other islands,” said Library Director Tiffany Zagers.