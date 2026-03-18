Police Report from Monday the 16th of March to Wednesday the18th of March 2026

A car hit a rock while traveling from Windwardside to The Bottom

On Tuesday, the 17th of March, around midnight, the emergency control room received a report of a collision with a rock on JZ Ridge Road on Saba. Upon arrival, it was determined that a vehicle traveling from Windward Side toward The Bottom had been struck by a large rock that had rolled down from the hills.

The driver attempted to swerve to avoid the rock but was unable to prevent a collision. The driver sustained injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and subsequently transported to the hospital for further medical care.

KPCN