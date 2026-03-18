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Police Report from Monday the 16th of March to Wednesday the18th of March 2026

March 18, 2026 Leave a comment

A car hit a rock while traveling from Windwardside to The Bottom

On Tuesday, the 17th of March, around midnight, the emergency control room received a report of a collision with a rock on JZ Ridge Road on Saba. Upon arrival, it was determined that a vehicle traveling from Windward Side toward The Bottom had been struck by a large rock that had rolled down from the hills.

The rock on the road in the Giles Quarter area (Photo PES)

The driver attempted to swerve to avoid the rock but was unable to prevent a collision. The driver sustained injuries and was treated by emergency medical personnel at the scene and subsequently transported to the hospital for further medical care.

KPCN

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