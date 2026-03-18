A School Moving Forward: Sacred Heart’s Path of Improvement

Something noticeable greets you when you walk through the (new) gate of The Sacred Heart School today. The atmosphere feels calmer, students move through the building with clearer routines, and teachers appear focused on their work. There is a stronger sense of structure and calm. For anyone who followed the school’s difficult 2024 inspection, the contrast is clear.

When education inspectors returned in November 2025, they reported that Sacred Heart had made significant progress. Their conclusion: the school has taken important steps to improve both educational quality and the overall school environment.

A Difficult Starting Point

In 2024, the Inspectorate concluded that the school did not sufficiently guarantee students’ social, psychological, and physical safety. This led to increased supervision and a required improvement plan across seven key areas. Organizational and structural challenges made it difficult to ensure consistent quality and clear leadership.

Changes in Governance and Leadership

In response, important changes were made. Following Ministry requirements, the board introduced a two-tier governance structure. The principal now serves as executive director, responsible for daily management, while the Supervisory Board focuses on oversight and monitoring. Its members bring expertise in education, governance, and organizational management, providing stronger support for the school’s development.

Findings of the 2026 Inspection

Inspectors observed clear improvements: stronger routines, better classroom organization, and a more structured environment. Communication has become more open, and the overall atmosphere is calmer and more stable. Students also report feeling safer and experiencing more structured lessons.

Of the seven improvement areas identified in 2024, most have shown progress, although one area still requires attention. The Inspectorate concluded that the school is moving in the right direction, while emphasizing the need to sustain these improvements.

Continuing the Work

As Saba’s only primary school, Sacred Heart serves a diverse group of students. Providing a safe and supportive learning environment remains a shared responsibility and ongoing challenge, as factors outside school also influence daily practice.

The school continues to strengthen inclusive teaching and differentiation, aiming to meet diverse learning needs. Building a stable culture based on respect, cooperation, and clear expectations remains central.

Improvement in education takes time. Sustaining progress will require continued commitment from staff, leadership, parents, and the wider community. The developments of the past year show that change is possible. The real test ahead is maintaining and strengthening these improvements for the benefit of all students.

Willem-Jan van Hest