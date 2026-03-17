Energy transition BES islands central to session in Brussels

Deputies Anthony Weber (Bonaire), Rechelline Leerdam (Sint Eustatius), Bruce Zagers (Saba), and BES Envoy Edison Rijna will speak on Thursday during a meeting in Brussels. The aim of the event is to explore financial possibilities, such as funds and loans, to finance the sustainability of energy production on the islands.

The session is organized by the Cabinet of the Special Envoy for Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba to the EU, UN, and Economic Development in Latin America and the Caribbean, Clean Energy 4 EU Islands, Island Innovation, and the Permanent Representation of the Kingdom to the EU. Directors of the energy companies Bonaire, Sint Eustatius, and Saba – Joanne Nicastia (WEB Bonaire), Fred Cuvalay (STUCO Sint Eustatius), and Mark Zagers (SEC Saba) – present their vision and projects for the energy transition on the islands. Subsequently, spokespersons from the financial sector address the question of how the islands can finance this energy transition. In the afternoon program, the parties will continue the discussion on this topic.

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