Police Report from Friday the 19th of June to Monday the 22nd ofJune 2026

Arrest for Burglary

On Saturday, 20th of June, around 5:20 PM, a 33-year-old man with the initials I.D.R. was arrested on Thais Hill Road on Saba for burglary and vandalism. On Thursday, the 30th of April, the suspect must have broken into a building on Matthew Levenstone Street and stolen cash, among other items.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

Arrest for Threats

On Saturday, 20th of June, around 1:20 PM, a 41-year-old man with the initials E.A.H. was arrested at the police station on Saba for making threats. The case is under investigation.

KPCN