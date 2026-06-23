Integrity violations reports BES to be taken seriously

Government must take action when there are reports of possible integrity violations in the Caribbean Netherlands. This is stated by Transparency International in its “The Indispensable Link” study.
The conclusions and recommendations align with an earlier report by the Scientific Research and Data Centre WODC. After the summer, the Dutch government will announce its plans in this area.
“Civil society organisations know how to find their way to existing reporting channels well. However, they observe that insufficient action is taken regarding their signals or reports of misconduct. This has diverse and complex causes, such as a lack of coordination and political-administrative blockades. Solutions require a decisive government that dares to make decisions, and not a government that simply refers people elsewhere,” states the document.
Transparency International conducted the research commissioned by the Ministry of Justice and Security. They specifically examined the role of civil society or ganisations, for example in the areas of the environment, the LGBTQ+ community, consumer rights and employee or employer interests.
Two of the 12 interviewees wished to remain anonymous. That in itself is a signal that improvements are needed, wrote Transparency International.
In the interviews, patronage — also known as cronyism — is frequently cited as a form of integrity violation. “In this context, civil society organisations on Bonaire pointed to political elites within the political system who are able to grant favours to “the ordinary Bonairean” who in exchange supports the political party of those elites. They emphasise that the occurrence of clientelism and patronage is an open secret.
The small scale and mutual financial interdependence are seen as a cause of integrity violations, but also as a reason why individual citizens are reluctant to report incidents. There is a culture of silence and distrust, according to the researchers. Reports are often made through the larger organisations. “Consider, for example, the waste problem raised by Pro Lagun,” the researchers wrote.
Transparency International advises the Dutch government and the Executive Councils of Bonaire, St. Eustatius and Saba (BES islands) to take reports seriously. There should also be a form of structural consultation between government and civil society organisations.
“Too many civil society organisations do not feel represented by politics, neither at the local nor at the kingdom level,” the report stated. Additionally, there is a need for financial support to the organisations. Minister of Justice David van Weel responded positively. The three islands will each receive a legal aid desk this year for legal assistance and equal treatment, he writes.
In addition, work is being done on anti-corruption policy in cooperation with the Ministry of Home Affairs and Kingdom Relations BZK and the National Service Caribbean Netherlands RCN. The recommendations may be incorporated into this. “I will inform you about the progress of this after the summer recess,” Van Weel told Parliament.
The Daily Herald.