Saba Cares students complete WIEMS emergency responder programme

Three Saba Cares staff members have successfully completed the pilot Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) Blended Programme conducted by Windward Islands Emergency Medical Services (WIEMS), marking an important step in strengthening emergency response capacity on Saba and across the wider region.
WIEMS announced on Monday, June 22, the successful completion of the programme by Miguel Spanner, John R. Simmons and Jacklyn Simmons-Childs, who were formally recognised during a graduation and certification ceremony held on June 6.
The EMR programme equips participants with the knowledge and practical skills required to provide immediate life-saving care in emergency situations while awaiting, or supporting, higher levels of medical assistance. Training included patient assessment, basic airway management, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), trauma response, medical emergencies and coordinated emergency scene management. The three graduates completed the pilot blended training model, which cornbined online theory sessions with in-person practical skills training. WIEMS noted that all students maintained a commendable 100% attendance rate throughout the programme.
Lead instructor and education coordinator Micaela Hart said the blended structure helped participants connect the material directly to their day-to-day work.
“The students were able to tie the theory of what they were learning into their real-time job, which helped them understand much more what they do,” Hart said.
WIEMS President Merlin Aventurin described the graduation as a milestone for both organisations and the wider Windward Islands.
“It is an honour to be part of this historic EMR graduation ceremony on Saba,” Aventurin said. “This successful pilot programme marks an important milestone for WIEMS and Saba Cares as we continue working together to expand emergency medical training and services throughout the Windward Islands and beyond.”
WIEMS extended congratulations to the newly certified emergency medical responders and expressed confidence that they are now better equipped to respond in medical emergencies with the necessary skills and confidence.
Special thanks were also extended to Interim Board of Directors member Danny Rojer and Care Coordinator Sophie Coffie for their joint efforts in helping to launch the pilot programme successfully.
The initiative forms part of a broader collaboration between WIEMS and Saba Cares aimed at building local emergency medical capacity and expanding training opportunities within the region.
The Daily Herald.