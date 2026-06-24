Saba Cares students complete WIEMS emergency responder programme

Three Saba Cares staff members have suc­cessfully completed the pi­lot Emergency Medical Re­sponder (EMR) Blended Programme conducted by Windward Islands Emer­gency Medical Services (WIEMS), marking an im­portant step in strengthen­ing emergency response capacity on Saba and across the wider region.

WIEMS announced on Monday, June 22, the suc­cessful completion of the programme by Miguel Spanner, John R. Simmons and Jacklyn Simmons-Childs, who were formally recognised during a gradu­ation and certification cer­emony held on June 6.

The EMR programme equips participants with the knowledge and practical skills required to provide immediate life-saving care in emergency situations while awaiting, or support­ing, higher levels of medi­cal assistance. Training in­cluded patient assessment, basic airway management, cardiopulmonary resusci­tation (CPR), trauma re­sponse, medical emergen­cies and coordinated emer­gency scene management. The three graduates com­pleted the pilot blended training model, which corn­bined online theory ses­sions with in-person practi­cal skills training. WIEMS noted that all students maintained a commendable 100% attendance rate throughout the pro­gramme.

Lead instructor and edu­cation coordinator Micae­la Hart said the blended structure helped partici­pants connect the material directly to their day-to-day work.

“The students were able to tie the theory of what they were learning into their real-time job, which helped them understand much more what they do,” Hart said.

WIEMS President Merlin Aventurin described the graduation as a milestone for both organisations and the wider Windward Is­lands.

“It is an honour to be part of this historic EMR gradu­ation ceremony on Saba,” Aventurin said. “This suc­cessful pilot programme marks an important mile­stone for WIEMS and Saba Cares as we continue working together to expand emergency medical train­ing and services throughout the Windward Islands and beyond.”

WIEMS extended congrat­ulations to the newly cer­tified emergency medical responders and expressed confidence that they are now better equipped to respond in medical emer­gencies with the necessary skills and confidence.

Special thanks were also extended to Interim Board of Directors member Dan­ny Rojer and Care Coor­dinator Sophie Coffie for their joint efforts in help­ing to launch the pilot pro­gramme successfully.

The initiative forms part of a broader collaboration between WIEMS and Saba Cares aimed at building lo­cal emergency medical ca­pacity and expanding train­ing opportunities within the region.

The Daily Herald.