Pet Health Certificate Requirements for Travel

Public Entity Saba reminds all residents that animal health certificates are mandatory when traveling with pets. These certificates verify that your pet is healthy and complies with all travel and import/export regulations.
Certificate Fees
- First animal: $25
- Each additional animal (same trip): $15
- Payment location: Receivers Office, The Bottom
- Payment methods: As accepted by the Receivers Office
Prerequisites
Before scheduling your appointment, ensure you have:
- Current vaccination records for your pet
- Microchip documentation
- Payment receipt from the Receivers Office (must be obtained prior to your health certificate appointment)
How to Apply
- Contact the government veterinarian at 416-5879 as early as possible before your planned travel date
- Schedule an appointment during available hours:
- Mondays: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.
- Thursdays: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m.
- Pay fees at the Receivers Office in The Bottom
- Attend your appointment with all required documentation
Important Notes
- Health certificates can only be issued for pets with up-to-date vaccinations
- Early scheduling is recommended due to limited appointment availability
- Payment must be completed before your health certificate appointment
For questions or to schedule an appointment, contact the government veterinarian at 416-5879.
For more information, visit https://www.sabagov.nl/…/veterinari…/health-certificates
PES
