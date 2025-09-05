Public Entity Saba reminds all residents that animal health certificates are mandatory when traveling with pets. These certificates verify that your pet is healthy and complies with all travel and import/export regulations.

Certificate Fees

First animal: $25

$25 Each additional animal (same trip): $15

(same trip): $15 Payment location: Receivers Office, The Bottom

Receivers Office, The Bottom Payment methods: As accepted by the Receivers Office

Prerequisites

Before scheduling your appointment, ensure you have:

Current vaccination records for your pet

for your pet Microchip documentation

Payment receipt from the Receivers Office (must be obtained prior to your health certificate appointment)

How to Apply

Contact the government veterinarian at 416-5879 as early as possible before your planned travel date Schedule an appointment during available hours: Mondays: 1:00 – 2:00 p.m.

1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Thursdays: 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. Pay fees at the Receivers Office in The Bottom Attend your appointment with all required documentation

Important Notes

Health certificates can only be issued for pets with up-to-date vaccinations

Early scheduling is recommended due to limited appointment availability

Payment must be completed before your health certificate appointment

For questions or to schedule an appointment, contact the government veterinarian at 416-5879.

For more information, visit https://www.sabagov.nl/…/veterinari…/health-certificates

PES

Minder weergeven