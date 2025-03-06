PCN Board Inspects Saba Projects, Plans New Investments

A delegation from the board of the Pension Fund Caribbean Netherlands (PCN) recently visited Saba to tour several projects funded or co-financed by the organization. The visit highlighted ongoing developments and future plans aimed at supporting the island’s growth.

The delegation made stops at key sites, including the future Scenery Hotel, Saba Cares, The Wycliff property, and other upcoming projects. They also held meetings with the Executive Council and representatives of the Island Council to discuss progress and collaboration.

Through its investment arm, Participatie Maatschappij Caribisch Nederland (PMCN), PCN is making significant investments in Saba. PCN President Harald Linkels and board member Roy Hooker expressed their enthusiasm for the projects. Linkels praised the Scenery Hotel, stating, “It will be a valuable addition to the island’s tourism offerings. The attention to detail in the construction and the variety of accommodation options within the same hotel are impressive.”

Hooker emphasized the importance of the investments in The Bottom and other ongoing projects, noting their potential to revitalize Saba’s local economy.

New projects

The PCN board is also in discussions with local government and experts to initiate new projects later this year. They expressed satisfaction with the productive cooperation with Saba’s Executive Council, underscoring their commitment to supporting the island’s development.

BES Reporter