On the role of the Roman Catholic Church in the Dutch slavery past

The Catholic Association for Ecumenism in the Netherlands has published a special issue of the magazine “Perspectief” in which the role of the Roman Catholic Church in the Dutch slavery past is highlighted.

One of the contributions was made by Rose Mary Allen, a cultural anthropologist and extraordinary professor of Culture, Community and History at the University of Curaçao. Under the title “Churches and faith on the Dutch Caribbean islands, seen from the point of view of the agency of enslaved people”, Allen sheds light on how the enslaved, despite oppression, actively shaped their spirituality and religious experience.

You can read or download an automatic translation of the document by clicking on the image below.

DossierKoninkrijksRelaties