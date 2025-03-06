Dutch Climate Plan does not include BES islands

The Advisory Division of the Kingdom Council of State has raised concerns that the Netherlands’ national Climate Plan excludes the Caribbean territories, focusing solely on the European part of the country.
In its advisory opinion, the Council of State notes that under the Climate Act, the plan applies only to the European Netherlands, leaving out the Caribbean municipalities of Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba (BES islands). Despite this omission, the Council stresses that climate change poses an urgent threat to these territories.
“Climate change has a significant impact on the Caribbean parts of the Kingdom, which are among the most vulnerable regions in the world,” the advisory states.
The exclusion of the BES islands from the Climate Plan has sparked concern among experts and policy-makers, given the region’s exposure to rising sea levels, hurricanes and other environmental risks. Climate advocates are urging the Dutch government to adopt a more inclusive strategy that addresses the unique challenges faced by the Caribbean territories.
