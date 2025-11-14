Open Call Announced for “Faces and Places of Saba” Community Exhibition

The Community Development and Culture Department, in collaboration with the Saba Archaeological Center Foundation / Saba Heritage Center, is pleased to announce an open call for submissions for a major community exhibition titled Faces and Places of Saba. The exhibition will open on Heritage Day, December 1, 2025, as part of Saba Day 2025 Cultural Awareness Week.

This multi-disciplinary exhibition invites the people of Saba—artists, photographers, writers, musicians, collectors, tradition-bearers, community members, and cultural custodians—to share creative expressions and historical treasures that reflect the island’s identity, memory, and lived experiences.

About the Exhibition

Faces and Places of Saba explores the deep relationship between the people of Saba and the places that shape their stories. Featuring visual art, photography, poetry, stories, songs, artifacts, books, and historical documents, the exhibition will present a collective portrait of the island—rooted in heritage, resilience, community, and belonging.

Beyond showcasing Saba’s landscapes and historic buildings, the exhibition highlights the personal memories, family histories, and cultural expressions that give meaning to the island. It aims to both celebrate and preserve the stories, traditions, and values that define Saba.

Submission Categories

Submissions are welcome in the following categories:

Visual Art: paintings, drawings, mixed media, sculpture

Photography: historical and contemporary images

The Written Word: short stories, reflections, poetry, personal narratives, essays

Music & Song: original recordings or performance videos

Historical Artifacts: tools, objects, cultural items

Books, Historical Images & Documents: letters, diaries, photographs, maps, publications, archival materials (original or digital copies)

Submission Requirements

All submissions must align with the theme: Faces and Places of Saba .

Contributors may submit multiple items, within category guidelines.

Historical objects and documents will be reviewed for safety and suitability prior to display.

A loan or participation agreement is required for all accepted works.

Full submission guidelines per category are available on Facebook and Instagram at @SabaHeritageCenter.

How to Submit

All submissions must first be emailed to: director@sabarc.org

Selected contributors will be notified via email with drop-off instructions for physical works.

Email Submission Deadline: Friday, November 21, 2025

A Community at the Heart of the Exhibition

This exhibition is designed to highlight the voices, memories, and perspectives of the Saban community—past and present. Whether you are an established artist, a hobbyist, a storyteller, a musician, or the keeper of a cherished family item, you are warmly invited to contribute to this meaningful cultural showcase.

Contact Information

For more details, submission forms, or inquiries, please contact:

Sharifa Balfour

Director, Saba Archaeological Center Foundation

Email: director@sabarc.org