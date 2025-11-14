50th Anniversary Celebration of Saba Day: December 5

The Public Entity Saba proudly announces the upcoming celebration of a major historical milestone: the 50th Anniversary of Saba Day, taking place on Friday, December 5, 2025. This special edition of Saba Day also commemorates the 40th Anniversary of the Saba Flag and Coat of Arms, enduring symbols of the island’s identity, unity, and resilience.

Guided by the theme “Saba Day 50: Homecoming – Celebrating Our Past, Embracing Our Future,” this year’s festivities will bring together Sabans at home and abroad, friends of the island, and esteemed visitors. The celebration aims to honor Saba’s history while looking confidently toward the future.

Official Saba Day Ceremony – December 5, 2025

The official program will begin at 8:00 AM in The Bottom with an Ecumenical Service, followed by the Hoisting of the Saba Flag, a Cultural Parade, the Official Ceremony, and a Grand Toast. The day will conclude with Culture Night, featuring traditional performances in music, drumming, and dance.

Weeklong Celebration: November 29 – December 7

Residents and visitors are encouraged to participate in a full week of events, including:

Culturama Parade of Cultures

Heritage Breakfast & Diaspora Reflections

Youth Forums and a “Saba 2050” Vision Dialogue

Traditional cuisine showcases and a Flag & Coat of Arms Exhibit

Wahoo Fishing Tournament (Saturday)

A weekend of entertainment, family activities, and a fireworks finale

This commemorative year offers an opportunity for reflection, celebration, and renewed commitment to the island’s shared vision. “Saba Day 50 is more than an anniversary—it is a homecoming,” said Island Governor Jonathan Johnson. “It is a moment to honor our heritage while embracing the promise of the future.”

Commissioner of Culture Eviton Heyliger added, “We are proud to celebrate the cultural richness of Saba and all who contribute to its continued growth and unity.”

For More Information

Please contact:

Shaigan Marten

Email: shaigan.marten@sabagov.nl

OFFICIAL PROGRAM – DECEMBER 5, 2025

6:00 AM Ringing of the Bells & Sirens

8:00 AM Ecumenical Service – Christ Church, The Bottom

8:50 AM Hoisting of the Saba Flag & Flag Song – Saba Youth Council & Youth Choir

Procession to Princess Juliana Sports Field led by Drum Band Riddim Nation

9:10 AM Saba Sweet Steel Orchestra – Child Focus Foundation

9:15 AM Welcome – Ms. Lisette Riley, Master of Ceremonies

9:20 AM Saban Anthem – Saba’s Youth Choir

9:23 AM Moment of Silence (Sheldon Johnson)

9:25 AM Opening Message – Ms. Lisette Riley

9:30 AM Maypole Dance

9:40 AM Saba Day Message – Island Governor Jonathan Johnson

9:50 AM Performance – Saba Life Center

10:00 AM Saba Day Message – Commissioner Eviton Heyliger

10:10 AM Poetry Winner – Sacred Heart School

10:15 AM Saba Day Message – Commissioner Bruce Zagers

10:25 AM Poetry Winner – Saba Comprehensive School

10:30 AM Saba Day Monologue – The Spot Youth Center

10:40 AM Saba Day Awards

10:50 AM Ceremony Closing – Ms. Lisette Riley

10:55 AM Saba Day Toast – Governor Jonathan Johnson

11:00 AM “Home” Live Performance – Oneroot Freeman

11:10 AM String Band Entertainment – Bottle Neck