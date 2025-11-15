Help Shape Fair Renting on Saba

Your experiences matter. Whether you rent out a home or rent one yourself—privately or through social housing, your voice can help build a fair, transparent, and sustainable rental system for our island.

Join us to share your experiences, questions, and ideas on how we can improve renting on Saba. Together, we’ll explore upcoming measures such as the Rent Committee, Housing Valuation System, and Rent Subsidy, and discuss how each can support both tenants and landlords.

Let’s work together to create a housing system that truly serves our island and our community.

Eugenius Johnson Center, Windwardside

Wednesday, November 19, 2025

6:00 PM

All are welcome—your voice makes a difference.

