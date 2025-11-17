Deposit Guarantee Caribbean Netherlands: Your money is protected up to $25,000

De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB) has launched a public campaign to raise awareness of the Deposit Guarantee Caribbean Netherlands. This guarantee regulation secures bank deposits up to $25,000 in the event a bank goes bankrupt.

Deposit Guarantee

Whether it concerns a payment account, savings account, or term deposit — personal or business — thanks to the deposit guarantee, your money is automatically protected if a bank goes bankrupt. You don’t need to take any action yourself.

The Deposit Guarantee Caribbean Netherlands covers amounts from one dollar cent up to a maximum of USD 25,000 per person, per bank. Do you have accounts with multiple banks? Then you are protected up to USD 25,000 at each bank. The guarantee applies to banks licensed for the Caribbean Netherlands and is administered by De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB).

DNB Campaign

To increase awareness of the Deposit Guarantee Caribbean Netherlands, DNB, in cooperation with the Rijksdienst Caribisch Nederland (RCN), launched an information campaign on November 17. The core message of the campaign is:

“Your money is safe from 1 dollar cent to USD 25,000, without you having to do anything.”

The campaign aims to reassure residents and entrepreneurs on Bonaire, St. Eustatius, and Saba that their accounts and savings are safe at all banks established on the islands.

For more information, visit: https://www.dnb.nl/en/caribbean-netherlands/deposit-guarantee-for-the-caribbean-netherlands/

RCN