Opinion: Winair passengers pay $415 for a 12 min flight Saba – SXM. No surprise Winair Reports Strong Growth

Dear Editor,

Winair’s performance is strong, with recent reports showing positive trends in the third quarter of 2025. The airline reported a 21% increase in passengers, a 10% increase in scheduled capacity, and a 26% rise in total revenue compared to the same period last year, putting it on track for a potentially record-setting year. Performance highlights also include increased passenger and revenue growth in early 2025.

I booked the 25-mile flight from Saba to St. Maarten with Winair for Christmas shopping.

This is the booking on Winair’s website. For paying online, they charge extra on top of this.

Can I report them to the police for robbing customers? Maybe also the Dutch Government which is a shareholder in Winair and therefore also gets a part of the profit?

Kees