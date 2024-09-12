NOTARY OFFICE ST. Eustatius & Saba

PUBLIC AUCTION, OCTOBER 17TH, 2024, EX ART. 3:268 CC BES

On October 17th, 2024 at 10am, at the Eugenius Johnson Centre, The Fort Road #13, Windwardside, Saba, M. Bouterse LL.M, civil law notary of the Public Entities St. Eustatius and Saba shall on instruction of the bank proceed with the public sale of the following immovable properties:

I. a parcel of land situated on Saba at Over The Peak, 556m², described in C/A 06/2000; and

II. a parcel of land situated on Saba, at Over The Peak, 786m², described in C/A 009/1982;

in the district of Windwardside with the thereon standing buildings.

Reserve price: USD 710,000.00

Offers in writing can be made for purchasing the properties auctioned ex article 3:268 paragraph 2 of the Civil Code BES. A bid form to that effect can be acquired at our office. Such an offer can be made by emailing or delivering such bid to/at the (email)address mentioned below, up to and including October 3rd, 2024 the latest at 4pm. Any offer not accepted before October 11th, 2024 is deemed to be declined.

Seller has the right to change the Reserve Price before the auction and to postpone or stop the auction at any time. The auction will take place by raising bids and by decreasing bids in one session.

Seller has the right to not accept any bid, at his sole discretion. All auction costs are for the account of Buyer.

Please check our advertisement in the Daily Herald for more info: notary@statiasaba.com +17215288884.